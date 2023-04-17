Vande Bharat Express train Kerala to be launched on April 25; Check routes, stoppages, features

Representational Image

The first Vande Bharat Express train to travel through Kerala will be flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on April 25th. The semi-high-speed railway will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. According to sources, two Vande Bharat trains have been authorised by the government for Kerala.

On April 22, the train's Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur section will undergo a test run. According to sources cited by the news agency IANS, the signalling system's track enlargement and modernization are being carried out on a war footing.

If ridership for the initial service on the planned Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode route is less than anticipated, the authorities plan to use the eight cars that will be hived off from the rake to launch a second Vande Bharat Express.

Vande Bharat Express Train Kerala- Features

India's 15th Vande Bharat Express train will have 16 modern coaches.

The speed limit will be kept at 110 km per hour instead of 180 km.

Vande Bharat Express Train Kerala- Route and Stoppages

The semi-high-speed train will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur railway stations.

Beginning in Thiruvananthapuram, the train will make stops in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur before arriving at its destination. Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur are separated by about 501 kilometres, which the train will go through in about 7 hours.

Ernakulam-Mangaluru and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, both in Karnataka, are the two potential routes for the upcoming Vande Bharat trains in Kerala.

