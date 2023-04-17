Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Vande Bharat Express train Kerala to be launched on April 25; Check routes, stoppages, features

The Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur segment of the Vande Bharat Express train will be tested on April 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Vande Bharat Express train Kerala to be launched on April 25; Check routes, stoppages, features
Representational Image

The first Vande Bharat Express train to travel through Kerala will be flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on April 25th. The semi-high-speed railway will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. According to sources, two Vande Bharat trains have been authorised by the government for Kerala.

On April 22, the train's Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur section will undergo a test run. According to sources cited by the news agency IANS, the signalling system's track enlargement and modernization are being carried out on a war footing.

If ridership for the initial service on the planned Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode route is less than anticipated, the authorities plan to use the eight cars that will be hived off from the rake to launch a second Vande Bharat Express.

Vande Bharat Express Train Kerala- Features

  • India's 15th Vande Bharat Express train will have 16 modern coaches.
  • The speed limit will be kept at 110 km per hour instead of 180 km.

Vande Bharat Express Train Kerala- Route and Stoppages
The semi-high-speed train will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur railway stations.

Beginning in Thiruvananthapuram, the train will make stops in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur before arriving at its destination. Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur are separated by about 501 kilometres, which the train will go through in about 7 hours. 

Ernakulam-Mangaluru and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, both in Karnataka, are the two potential routes for the upcoming Vande Bharat trains in Kerala.

(Also Read: Ashneer Grover highlights issue as Blinkit delivery executives go on strike, says ‘Problem isn’t Rs 15 but...')

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.