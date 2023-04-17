Search icon
Ashneer Grover highlights issue as Blinkit delivery executives go on strike, says ‘Problem isn’t Rs 15 but...'

Blinkit delivery executives are on strike in Delhi-NCR due to the new pay structure for the delivery partners. Ashneer Grover's tweet highlights the main problem.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Representational Image

Blinkit delivery partners are protesting in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida and other NCR regions against a new payout policy for the workers. Thousands of employees are protesting and claiming that the new payout structure would halve their income and make their jobs unsustainable. 

Even though several stores have closed owing to a staffing shortage and others are operating at a fraction of their capacity as a result of the protests, which are now in their sixth day, Blinkit is unlikely to reverse the decision.

Ashneer Grover, the CFO who developed Grofers (now Blinkit), made a comment regarding the delivery executives in Delhi-NCR's day-long protests against the new pay structure.

He tweeted on Sunday, “BlinkIt / Zepto - problem is not ₹15 for delivery against ₹50.”

“Problem is 10 Min delivery has no economics - low ticket size and low margin can never be solved through forced low delivery cost. BlinkIt journey : 90 Min (bull run) —> Next day (bear run) —> 10 Min (bull run) —> ??”, he added. 

Several users have reacted to the tweet and shared their “inconvenience” stories with delivery apps. 

What is Blinkit’s new pay structure?
Instead of receiving Rs 25 for each delivery, delivery partners will now be compensated with a minimum of Rs 15 under Blinkit's new payment system. This will result in fewer earnings for the delivery executives. 

Around 50 Blinkit stores have been closed due to the protest and several users are questioning when this will be fixed.

