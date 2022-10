Vaishali Takkar death case.

TV actress Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani, who is the main accused in the actress' death, has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor was found dead at her Indore home on Sunday. October 15. A suicide note was recovered from the spot. In the note, the actress accused Rahul Navlani of harassing her.

