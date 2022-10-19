Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta confess feelings for each other

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary have been making headlines ever since they entered Salman Khan’s show because of their chemistry. Fans feel that they complete each other, however, the two never spoke it openly.

Interestingly, Priyanka sometimes confesses that she has feelings for Ankit. But Ankit never said that he also feels the same way. Now in the promo clip, Priyanka tells Ankit, “Main ladke tujhse pyaar karna chhod dungi?, Main sochti hu ke main humesha tere saath rahu.” Ankit replied, “Tu yeh dikha rahi hai ke main galat hu, tum attached ho to main bhi attached hu.”

Priyanka says, “Hum saath mein hai isilye toh hona hi hai.” Ankit replied, “Hona padta hoga, yeh sab is not a thing, it's my choice.” Sharing the video, the official page of Colors TV wrote, “#PriyAnkit ke beech hui kuch aisi baat, kya yeh hai inki pyaar ki shuruwaat?” From the clip, it seems that Ankit has indirectly said that he also feels for her.

Fans reacted to the promo, and one of them wrote, “Finally he said it... Pri samajh uski baaton ko.” The second one mentioned, “Yeh dono nahi alag reh pate hain.. Aur nahi kuchh keh pate hain... Yeh kaisa rishta hain dono main.” The third one commented, “Initially I wasn’t sure about their connection but now I think it’s more than friendship and they might not realising it esp #ankitgupta, priyankachaharchoudhary loves him it’s quite evident from the day 1. #priyankit.”

Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary have become friends after two weeks of fighting. Both of them were seen talking to each other during the 'room shuffling' task.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nimrit were always seen fighting with each other ever since they entered Bigg Boss 16 house. Interestingly, on Tuesday, both the actresses agreed to each other and said 'Shiv is playing game'. Priyanka told Nimrit that Shiv wants them to be friends so that they don't play well. Nimrit and Priyanka then said 'he doesn't know that we can play well even if we become friends.' They were seen laughing and saying it feels awkward to become friends. They will also be seen sharing room with each other from now.