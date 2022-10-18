Bigg Boss 16 Day 17 updates: Archana Gautam-Gori Nagori get into ugly fight, Priyanka Choudhary loses cool

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 Day 17 Written Updates: Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori got into an ugly fight after the latter said that the former threw avocados in the dustbin. Archana Gautam, who was working in the kitchen, asked Gori if she saw him throwing it. Gori stated it must be thrown by her only.

Hearing this, Archana lost her cool and got into an ugly fight with Gori. She threw water on Gori when she was fighting with her. After this, Gori threw water on her and her clothes. Meanwhile, while throwing water at Archana, Gori accidentally hit Priyanka Choudhary.

Therefore, after Gori hit Priyanka, the latter got angry and asked her to say away from her. Gori told her that Priyanka is the one who interfered. Shiv being the captain handled the situation and took Gori away from the Kitchen area.

However, Shiv Thakare got angry when Archana and Gori complained about each other to him. He said being a captain doesn’t mean that he will be handling all the fights.

When Bigg Boss asked contestants to name two people who are least involved in the house. Sumbul and Manya got the maximum voteS, therefore, Bigg Boss asked them to wear mask. Interestingly, Shalin and Tina also voted for Sumbul. Later, Shalin and Tina were seen explaining to her that she needs to up the game and enjoy the game. Shalin got angry when Sumbul said that she will not change herself for anything.

Later, Archana was seen crying for she swore on her mother while fighting with Gori. Shalin was heard telling her not to cry and be relaxed.

Bigg Boss asked Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, and MC Stan to choose contestants for their rooms as rooms are going to be shuffled. Interestingly, they had to play like Shah Rukh Khan and pull the contestants they want to share their rooms within their compartments. Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan chose Ankit Gupta in the first round. Everyone was shocked when they noticed Gautam Vig choosing Archana Gautam. MC Stan chose Shalin.

Interestingly, Nimrit and Priyanka will be seen sharing the room.