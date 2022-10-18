Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De reacts to Sajid Khan's presence in show, says Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot are 'weak players'

Sreejita De/Instagram

Sreejita De, a popular television actress, became the first contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. In a recent interview, the actress commented on the #MeToo accused Sajid Khan's presence in the show and called Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot 'weak players'.

Talking about her time spent with the filmmaker Sajid, because of whom the channel and the makers are constantly being criticised outside as more and more women are coming out and revealing that he sexually harassed them, the Uttaran actress said, "He knew my boyfriend is from Germany and he has great knowledge about the country. We also spoke a lot about Bollywood and films’ histories. I had a good experience with him."

From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss is known for the romantic relationships developed inside the house. This time, there have been two love stories that have just begun within the first two weeks - Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig Singh-Soundarya Sharma.

Commenting on both pairs, Sreejita said, "Tina and Shalin have both realised that they are weak players. All that they can do is backbite and manipulate. And they are doing this only to draw some attention. As for Saundarya and Gautam, it’s just too soon. What started as something fun, might move to something genuine."

Speaking about Tina's individual game since both the actresses were always up against each other inside the house, the Nazar actress told the portal, "Tina called me panauti and that shows her insecurity. I also don’t like her energy and feel that she plays a stupid and lame game. It’s nonsense what she is doing in the house, and I would love to take on her."



Apart from the contestants mentioned above, the people currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Ankit Gupta among others.