Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting in 57 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

According to the Election Commission guidelines, voting will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

The seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election is set to take place on Saturday, June 1. Campaigning for this phase will end today, two days before voters in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and one union territory head to the polls.

On June 1, voting will occur in constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh. According to the Election Commission guidelines, voting will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

Phase 7: List of Constituencies

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

Mahrajganj

Gorakhpur

Kushinagar

Deoria

Bansgaon

Ghosi

Ghazipur

Ballia

Salempur

Chandauli

Mirzapur

Robertsganj

Punjab

Gurdaspur

Amritsar

Khadoor Sahib

Jalandhar (SC)

Hoshiarpur (SC)

Anandpur Sahib

Ludhiana

Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)

Faridkot

Firozpur

Bathinda

Sangrur

Patiala

Bihar

Arrah

Buxar

Karakat

Jahanabad

Nalanda

Patna Sahib

Pataliputra

Sasaram

West Bengal

Barasat

Basirhat

Diamond Harbour

Dum Dum

Jaynagar

Jadavpur

Kolkata Dakshin

Kolkata Uttar

Mathurapur

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh

Mandi

Shimla

Kangra

Hamirpur

Odisha

Balasore

Bhadrak

Jajpur

Jagatsinghpur

Kendrapara

Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand

Dumka

Godda

Rajmahal

A total of 904 candidates will be contesting in these eight states and UT. Of these, 328 are from Punjab, 144 from Uttar Pradesh, 134 from Bihar, 66 from Odisha, 52 from Jharkhand, 37 from Himachal Pradesh, and 4 from Chandigarh.

Key Candidates in Phase 7

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

PM Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress)

PM Narendra Modi seeks a third term from the Varanasi seat, contested against Congress's Ajay Rai, a former BJP leader who joined Congress in 2012.

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh:

Kangana Ranaut (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)

Actress Kangana Ranaut is contesting from Mandi, facing Vikramaditya Singh, son of late former CM Virbhadra Singh. Mandi is a stronghold of the Singh family, currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, Virbhadra's widow.

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh:

Ravi Kishan (BJP) vs Kajal Nishad (Samajwadi Party)

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan, the incumbent MP from Gorakhpur, is challenged by Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad. In 2019, Kishan secured over 60% of the vote share.

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh:

Anurag Thakur (BJP) vs Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur is contesting from Hamirpur, aiming for his fourth consecutive win against Congress's Satpal Singh Raizada.

Diamond Harbour, West Bengal:

Abhishek Banerjee (TMC)

Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, contests from the TMC stronghold Diamond Harbour. He faces a three-way contest against CPI(M)’s Pratikur Rahaman and BJP's Abhijit Das.

For full coverage of the Lok Sabha election 2024, stay tuned.