Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting in 57 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

According to the Election Commission guidelines, voting will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting in 57 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies
The seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election is set to take place on Saturday, June 1. Campaigning for this phase will end today, two days before voters in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and one union territory head to the polls.

On June 1, voting will occur in constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh. According to the Election Commission guidelines, voting will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

Phase 7: List of Constituencies

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi
Mahrajganj
Gorakhpur
Kushinagar
Deoria
Bansgaon
Ghosi
Ghazipur
Ballia
Salempur
Chandauli
Mirzapur
Robertsganj

Punjab

Gurdaspur
Amritsar
Khadoor Sahib
Jalandhar (SC)
Hoshiarpur (SC)
Anandpur Sahib
Ludhiana
Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)
Faridkot
Firozpur
Bathinda
Sangrur
Patiala

Bihar

Arrah
Buxar
Karakat
Jahanabad
Nalanda
Patna Sahib
Pataliputra
Sasaram

West Bengal

Barasat
Basirhat
Diamond Harbour
Dum Dum
Jaynagar
Jadavpur
Kolkata Dakshin
Kolkata Uttar
Mathurapur

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh

Mandi
Shimla
Kangra
Hamirpur

Odisha

Balasore
Bhadrak
Jajpur
Jagatsinghpur
Kendrapara
Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand

Dumka
Godda
Rajmahal

A total of 904 candidates will be contesting in these eight states and UT. Of these, 328 are from Punjab, 144 from Uttar Pradesh, 134 from Bihar, 66 from Odisha, 52 from Jharkhand, 37 from Himachal Pradesh, and 4 from Chandigarh.

Key Candidates in Phase 7

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

PM Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress)

PM Narendra Modi seeks a third term from the Varanasi seat, contested against Congress's Ajay Rai, a former BJP leader who joined Congress in 2012.

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh:

Kangana Ranaut (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)

Actress Kangana Ranaut is contesting from Mandi, facing Vikramaditya Singh, son of late former CM Virbhadra Singh. Mandi is a stronghold of the Singh family, currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, Virbhadra's widow.

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh:

Ravi Kishan (BJP) vs Kajal Nishad (Samajwadi Party)

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan, the incumbent MP from Gorakhpur, is challenged by Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad. In 2019, Kishan secured over 60% of the vote share.

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh:

Anurag Thakur (BJP) vs Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur is contesting from Hamirpur, aiming for his fourth consecutive win against Congress's Satpal Singh Raizada.

Diamond Harbour, West Bengal:

Abhishek Banerjee (TMC)

Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, contests from the TMC stronghold Diamond Harbour. He faces a three-way contest against CPI(M)’s Pratikur Rahaman and BJP's Abhijit Das.

For full coverage of the Lok Sabha election 2024, stay tuned.

 

 

 

 

