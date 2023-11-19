Headlines

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Five-option action plan to be adopted to save trapped workers, says Road Transport Secretary

"The government has decided to work on all fronts to save the precious lives of the labourers trapped in the tunnel at Silkyara. In a high-level meeting today, various options were examined based on technical advice and 5 options are to be pursued," said Road Transport Secretary, Anurag Jain.

ANI

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

As rescue operations continue for eight days to save the 40 trapped workers at Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Secretary, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways Anurag Jain announced on Sunday the decision to take up a five-option action plan.

"The government has taken a decision to work on all fronts to save the precious lives of the labourers trapped in the tunnel at Silkyara. In a high-level meeting today, various options were examined based on technical advice and 5 options are to be pursued," he said.

"In addition to these 5 options, a couple of additional pipes for redundancy of food support would also be put up," he added.

According to Anurag Jain, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHDCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have been assigned one option each.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the construction wing of the Indian Army have also been assisting in the rescue operation, he said.

Jain further said that the Managing Director of NHIDCL has been made in charge of coordination with all the Central agencies and has been stationed in Silkyara.

"The government of Uttarakhand has appointed Dr Neeraj Khairwal, Secretary, as the Nodal Officer for coordination. All the agencies concerned have posted senior officers at the site," he informed further.

The centre has given clear directions that whatever is possible must be done for the rescue operation, Jain added.

He further said, "Along with these 5 options, there is an action plan. We are working on the declared unsafe areas where we were working and stopped later due to movement on earth. We will make a canopy and restart the work with all the security measures."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the scene to review the ongoing rescue and relief operation.

They were accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu at Silkyara.

Speaking about the ongoing relief and rescue operations, CM Dhami said, "We are working on all the possibilities available. All types of expert teams are working here."

CM Dhami said that the state government is ready to provide all the help required to the agencies involved in the rescue operation.

The under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12.

 
