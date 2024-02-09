Twitter
Headlines

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Most balls faced by a batter in one IPL match

Players with most runs in IPL history without a duck

9 inspirational messages by Shweta Tiwari

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

HomeIndia

India

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

At least four people died and over 100 police personnel were injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive, a senior official said.

"Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured," said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman.

Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges.

"Internet services suspended after violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani in which so far 4 people have died and more than 100 policemen were injured. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges," Nainital District Administration.

Uttarakhand government has put high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence. Earlier, four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura during an anti-encroachment drive.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from Udham Singh Nagar also reached Haldwani.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, "Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani."

A curfew has been enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the District Magistrate and a shoot-at-sight order has also been issued against 'rioters'.Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar informed that a request was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs to send additional central paramilitary personnel. 

"Around 4 pm today, a joint team from the district administration and police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, as per the court's order. Coming out against the drive, a few miscreants pelted stones at the officials and also indulged in arson. It was also alleged that they opened fire at the police using illegal firearms," DGP Kumar said.

"The state government has also demanded that the MHA provide additional police forces. The MHA has, so far, made four companies of additional central forces available to us," Kumar added. He added, however, that the situation was under control. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged people to maintain peace. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Your child deserves the best pre-school: Step-by-step guide to find one in Gurgaon

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this superstar was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's original choice for Anand, actor rejected film as...

Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE