Uttar Pradesh: Voters elect dead woman candidate in civic polls, here's why

UP civic polls: 25-year-old Ashiya Bi nominated herself as an independent candidate from Ward No. 17 of Hasanpur Municipality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Voters elect dead woman candidate in civic polls, here's why
Uttar Pradesh: Voters elect dead woman candidate in civic polls, here's why (representational image)

In a heartwarming gesture, voters of Hasanpur municipality in Uttar Pradesh elected an independent woman candidate even after her death a few days ago before polling day. They voted for her and elected her as they liked her 'kind and warm nature, TOI reported. 

The independent candidate, Ashiya Bi, contested in the recently held UP civic polls. However, her health deteriorated and she died on April 20 due to acute lung and abdominal infection. However, voters still voted for the 25-year-old. She had nominated herself as an independent candidate from Ward No. 17 of Hasanpur Municipality which has over 2,000 voters.

A resident of Hasanpur, Mohammad Zakir, told TOI, "Ashiya made friends easily and people didn't want to break the promise of support they gave her and hence the result." 

Last year, Ashiya married Muntajeeb Ahmad who runs a milk dairy in the town. He said that the post of the member from Ward 17 was reserved for women. "Though she never fought an election earlier, she decided to take the plunge into politics to serve people. She reached out to them and won hearts with her calm demeanour," he told the publication.

