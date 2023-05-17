Why is IAS Tina Dabi trending on social media? Backlash over Pakistani Hindu row sparks Twitter frenzy

IAS officer Tina Dabi (File photo)

While Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Tina Dabi is one of the most well-respected and popular IAS officers in the country, she is currently trending all over social media with people raining backlash over her against her recent order in Rajasthan.

IAS officer Tina Dabi, despite being a well-loved bureaucrat in the country, is currently trending on Twitter after passing a new order regarding the demolition of 28 “encroachments” of temporary settlements (kachchi basti), which were housing Pakistani Hindu migrants.

The Pakistani Hindus of the area have started staging a protest, with many of them now living on the streets, while people have started raising their voices against Tina Dabi for issuing such an order, which led to the bulldozing of all these localities.

Tweets criticizing IAS Tina Dabi are now going viral, where people are deeming her responsible for the impoverished condition of the Pakistani Hindu migrants in Jaisalmer who are now left without a home, alleging that their homes were set ablaze.

Tina Dabi held responsible by the Pakistani Hindus for all the pain and miseries they are facing in Jaisalmer. She is a hard core Ambedkarite. pic.twitter.com/uJoz76aHag — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) May 17, 2023

BREAKING: Pakistani Hindu migrants in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are staging a protest after the district administration bulldozed their 28 temporary settlements allegedly in the direction of IAS Tina Dabi.



The protesters have alleged that their homes were set ablaze.



Dabi… pic.twitter.com/5Gf2EJ2FXr — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. D (@AdvAshutoshBJP) May 17, 2023

According to Times of India reports the displaced Hindus from Pakistan have been residing in the Amarsagar gram panchayat area, which is 4 km from the district headquarters. The order to demolish the homes was passed by Tina Dabi, who is the district collector of Jaisalmer.

Despite the massive backlash against her move, IAS Tina Dabi defended her actions against the homes of Pakistani Hindu migrants, saying that the order was passed on the basis of the complaints of the locals who alleged that the land was encroached and belonged to the state govt urban improvement trust (UIT).

As of now, 28 such illegal encroachments have been removed in Jaisalmer, while the migrants from Pakistan remain protesting. IAS Tina Dabi is receiving massive public backlash against her move, with people slamming her on Twitter.

