Kanpur imposes section 144 for a month amid rise in Covid cases: Check guidelines

Photo: Twitter/kanpurnagarpol

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh as the city reported a slight surge in Covid cases, an official government spokesman said, IANS reported.

The decision has also been taken in view of various upcoming examinations and festivals.

Guidelines

Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people at a time.

People violating section 144 will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 144 will be in place for a month in Kanpur.

Permission must be taken from the Police Commissioner in case of a need for a public gathering or a procession.

In June this year, Kanpur had witnessed violence during protests against an objectionable statement made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Mohammad.

Covid cases in India

India on Sunday recorded 11,539 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,39,429, while the number of active cases came down to 99,879, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,332 with 34 fatalities, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 per cent, the ministry said.