Noida Police issues traffic advisory as Tyagi community holds mahapanchayat in support of Shrikant Tyagi

The Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters as a mahapanchayat is being held on Sunday by members of the Tyagi community in support of Shrikant Tyagi.

The mahapanchayat is taking place at the Ramlila Grounds in Sector 110 of the industrial city where lakhs of members of the Tyagi community from across western UP will attend.

Shrikant Tyagi is a self-proclaimed member of the BJP. He was arrested on August 9 days after a video of his misbehaviour with a woman in a Noida housing society went viral.

Here is the traffic diversion plan for August 21

People going towards Noida and passing through the Lotus Blue Bird junction via the Phase-2 - Gejha - Maharshi Ashram Chowk route can reach their destination through the Faridabad flyover/Sector 105 Chowk via Gheja and Shramik Kunj.

- Gejha - Maharshi Ashram Chowk route can reach their destination through the Faridabad flyover/Sector 105 Chowk via Gheja and Shramik Kunj. If you are going towards Phase-2 through Hajipur Chowk and Louts Blue Bird junction via Maharshi Ashram Chowk are diverted to the Hajipur Chowk - Sector 105 Chowk - Shramik Kunj Chowk - Gejha/Eldeco Chowk route.

through Hajipur Chowk and Louts Blue Bird junction via Maharshi Ashram Chowk are diverted to the Hajipur Chowk - Sector 105 Chowk - Shramik Kunj Chowk - Gejha/Eldeco Chowk route. Those using Link Road (Sector 71 to DSC Road) to travel to Phase-2 via Lotus Blue Bird Junction - Maharshi Ashram Chowk can pass through Samsung Chowk in Sector 81 or use the Sector 105 Chowk - Gejha - Eldeco Chowk route via Prateek Building - Lotus Blue Bird Junction - Hajipur Chowk.

(Sector 71 to DSC Road) to travel to via Lotus Blue Bird Junction - Maharshi Ashram Chowk can pass through Samsung Chowk in Sector 81 or use the Sector 105 Chowk - Gejha - Eldeco Chowk route via Prateek Building - Lotus Blue Bird Junction - Hajipur Chowk. Those travelling towards Noida from Yatharth Hospital via Maharshi Ashram Chowk will be diverted to Shramik Kunj Chowk- Sector 105 Chowk - Hajipur Chowk.

Phase-2 bound commuters from DSC Road via Maharshi Ahsram Chowk will travel through Prateek Building - Lotus Blue Bird junction - Hajipur Chowk via Sector 105 Chowk - Gejha - Eldeco Chowk.

Traffic movement between Lotus Blue Bird junction and Maharshi Ashram Chowk is not allowed.

Noida Police helpline number -- 9971009001 -- for commuters for more information.

