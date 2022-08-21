State-wise weather updates: 31 killed across 4 states, orange alert in Himachal Pradesh

Vehicles stuck in mud slush at Raipur area in Dehradun district on Saturday (Photo: PTI)

Heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states on Sunday. At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life across large swathes of the country on Saturday.

Tourists and local citizens of the hill states continue to face difficulties. Flash floods and other weather-related incidents were reported from as many as 30 different locations in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday

Here's a statewise weather update

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday caused landslides and flashfloods, with officials saying 22 people, including eight members of a family, died. Ten people were injured in the state which has reported 36 weather-related incidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert across Himachal Pradesh for the next 12 hours. People are advised to avoid venturing near rivers and streams in such weather.

The state disaster management department had issued a warning for landslides till August 25.

Uttarakhand

Several cloudbursts that occurred in early Saturday in Dehradun killed four people, while 10 went missing as rivers breached banks, washed away bridges, and threw mud and waters inside houses.

Water also entered the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river, which was in spate,

A number of roads were blocked for traffic, while all Anganwadi centres and schools were ordered shut in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Odisha

Rains also pounded parts of eastern India, with Odisha -- already reeling under floods in the Mahanadi river system with around 4 lakh people marooned in 500 villages reporting four deaths, and neighbouring Jharkhand one.

Odisha braced for more damage with parts in its north receiving rains since Friday night. Prices of vegetables have shot up in the markets of Bhubaneswar with the supply chain disrupted.

Jharkhand

In the neighbouring Jharkhand, heavy rainfall associated with high-speed winds since Friday evening uprooted scores of trees and electricity poles, and submerged low-lying areas in many districts.

Other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and East Rajasthan on Monday.

Rajasthan's Dholpur reels under the affects of heavy rainfall in the area. Normal life severely affected as water from overflowing Ganga-Yamuna rivers enters residential areas in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh