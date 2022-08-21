Search icon
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know how to complete KYC to get 12th Installment, check last date

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The government has extended the deadline to complete the eKYC for the national scheme till August 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN): The Central Government has extended the eKYC deadline for the National Scheme till August 31. The farmers now have 10 days to complete the KYC before receiving the 12th installment of the scheme.

As per the notification, the beneficiaries can complete the e-KYC by August 31. “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022,” the notification reads. 

Farmers are likely to receive the 12th installment on September 1, 2022. 

A financial benefit of Rs 6000 is given to the families of landholding farmers in three equal installments of Rs 2000 every four months as part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Here is a step-by-step to complete the mandatory e-KYC

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan official website - pmkisan.gov.in 

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the eKYC option. 

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code and click on search 

Step 4: Enter your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card. 

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

All your details need to match for the eKYC to be successful. In case it is not, you will have to visit the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

It is important to note that farmers will also be able to complete the e-KYC offline by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC). They will have to carry their Aadhar card to get their KYC verification completed.

