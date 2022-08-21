IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall warning in several states today, check list

According to the most recent weather document released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 20, numerous states are expected to experience showers throughout the course of the following two days, ranging from light sprinkles to severe to extremely heavy rainfall events. The northern states, along with the southern and northeastern states, have received weather warnings for August 20. Check here for weather updates by state.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Rainfall that ranges from moderate to heavy, with isolated extremely severe showers, is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21 (today) and East Rajasthan on August 22 (tomorrow).

Heavy to very heavy falls with thunderstorm/lightning

On August 21 (today), there will likely be heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms/lightning over East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, and ghat parts of Madhya Maharashtra. On August 22 (tomorrow), however, the same conditions will likely prevail over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.

Heavy falls with thunderstorm/lightning

Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on August 21 (today), Konkan and Goa from August 21 to 23, and northern parts of the Gujarat Region on August 22, 2022, are all expected to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms/lightning. Himachal Pradesh from August 20–24, Uttarakhand from August 21–24, West Uttar Pradesh from August 21, Punjab from August 22, and across Haryana from August 21–22.

On August 22, Assam and Meghalaya will be followed by Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Kerala & Mahe on August 22, 2022; and coastal Karnataka from August 22 to 24.

READ | Monsoon mayhem: 33 dead in HP, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Odisha; red alert issued in MP