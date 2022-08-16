Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified men open fire outside Hapur court, undertrial killed

Representational image

In a shocking incident, some unidentified people opened fire at an undertrial just outside the Hapur court premises in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. One person was killed due to the firing and another one was left injured, as per reports.

The undertrial, Lakhanpal, who died in the firing, had been brought from Haryana for a court hearing. The accused fired several rounds at the undertrial who died on the spot.

One Haryana police personnel who accompanied the victim, has also been injured in the incident. Though no details regarding the motive have been released yet, it is expected to be a targeted attack on the undertrial who was killed.

The police personnel who was left injured was rushed to the hospital soon after more security arrived on scene. More detailed regarding the incident are expected to follow.

What was odd after the shooting incident was that no one rushed to the scene to arrest the perpetrators. After firing at the undertrial, the accused persons walked away from the court with the police offering no resistance, sources said.

(With IANS inputs)

