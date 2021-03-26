Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections 2021 to begin on April 15, results on May 2

The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission on Friday announced that Panchayat elections will be held in 75 districts of the state in four phases from April 15.

Voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections will be held on April 15, followed by the second phase of voting on April 19, the third phase on April 26 and the final phase on April 29.

The results for all phases of the election will be announced on May 2.

With the announcement of Panchayat elections in the state, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from Friday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has warned against spreading wrong and misleading information through social media, adding that strict action will be taken against the miscreants. The commission has directed the District Magistrates and police in the state to keep an eye on social media postings.

A notification will soon be released in this regard, the polls body said.

It may be recalled that on Monday, the SEC had ordered that no more than five people will be allowed to accompany a candidate during door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat polls. The directions were given in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, a letter has been sent to the district magistrates.

Only one candidate will be allowed to enter the room of the election officer. During the voting, people will have to maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Directions have been given to mark circles at a distance of six meters at the polling stations.