Uttar Pradesh news: 3-year-old mistakes snake for chocolate, chews it to death; know what happened next | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad has come to light. A three-year-old kid was playing when he mistook the snake for chocolate and held it in his mouth, where he bit it to death. The family quickly rushed the youngster to the hospital. They also removed the deceased snake. When doctors learned about the occurrence in the hospital, they too were shocked.

Fortunately, the child's health is good. The incident takes place near the Mohammadabad police station in the hamlet of Madnapur. Akshay, Dinesh Kumar's three-year-old son, was having fun outside his home, Aaj Tak reported. A little snake then approached the young youngster while emerging from a shrub close to the home. The little boy then nibbled on the snake while holding it in his mouth.

The child's grandma saw the snake in his hand and panicked. She grabbed the snake out of the child's hand and flung it away. The family members hastily drove him to the local medical facility after that. The infant was sent by the medical staff to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. In addition, the family members had brought the deceased snake to the hospital.

After examining the youngster, the physicians concluded that he was completely safe. After providing the youngster with first assistance, the physicians sent him home. Sunita, the child's grandmother, said that the youngster had been playing outside when the snake escaped.

The kid kept it in his mouth and chewed it. The family members were alarmed when they saw this and rushed him to the hospital. After observing the youngster, the local doctors declared the child to be in perfect health.

