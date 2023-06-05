Noida News: Gang selling fake branded ghee, butter busted; 5 arrested | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Noida Police allegedly nabbed a group that was marketing fake Amul butter and ghee that was produced using different brand's components. The five people have been named as Sector 70 resident Sanjay Singh, Ghaziabad residents Rajkumar Singh and Sajid, Bhojpur living Ashif Ali, and Hapur resident Deepak Kumar.

The accused reportedly used to cover the butter and ghee in imitation Amul brand packaging and distribute it in the market, according to the police. They claimed to have found such things, which are valued Rs 65 lakh. "We had learned that a crew of people was selling butter in massive quantities from a rental property in Phase 3," the source said.

As a result, we conducted a search and seized several items, including roughly five quintals of fabricated butter and ghee. Further inquiry revealed that the accused had been operating the ring for the previous five months, according to DCP Rambadan Singh of Central Noida.

Then, he said, "They used to repackage the same products with the Amul packaging and distribute in the market at Amul's prices. They used to get butter and ghee of various brands from Kondli in Delhi. They provided the bogus goods to street sellers at a lower price.

DCP Singh said that the gang consisted of 11 people in all, and that thus far, five of them had been detained. Six suspects, he claimed, are evading capture and would be apprehended shortly. Rajneesh, Dhananjay, Mujahid, Mulla ji, Fariyaad, and Azaad are among the other six gang members still on the loose. Rajneesh is Sanjay's brother.

