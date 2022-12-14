Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Class 2 student of primary school dies after fight with classmates in Firozabad, probe ordered

7-year-old Shivam was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to internal injuries. Police have said that school administration is being questioned.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, a Class 2 student of a primary school died after a fight with fellow students. A probe is currently underway. The boy, identified as Shivam, died on Tuesday after his classmates jumped on his chest during a fight. 

7-year-old Shivam was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to internal injuries. Police have said that the school administration is being questioned in the case as of now. 

The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Monday when a fight broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest. Station House Officer of Shikohabad police station Harvindra Mishra said that the body has been sent for a forensic test.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan, said Basic Education Officer Ashish Kumar Pandey and SDM Shikohabad Shiv Dhyan Pandey have visited the spot to probe the matter.

Further action will be taken after the forensic report is received and questioning of the school principal, teachers, and students is completed, he said.

