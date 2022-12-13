Revealed: What led to India-China border skirmish in Arunchal's Tawang? Did PLA soldiers cross over to the Indian side?

Representational Image

Soldiers of the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) clashed with wach other along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides" after the PLA troops attempted to enter the LAC.

The skirmish, first ever since the Galwan Valley clash in May 2020, comes barely a month after an exchange of greetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modiu and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Bali.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

The Army statement did not mention the number of troops involved in the face-off and those injured in the incident.

However, a source indicated that there were more than 200 Chinese soldiers involved and they were carrying spiked clubs and sticks, and injuries on the Chinese side could be higher. But there was no official word on the same.

The Army said there are areas of "differing perception" along the LAC in the Tawang sector. "In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006," the Army said.