Uttar Pradesh: 9 killed, 20 injured in boiler blast at chemical factory in Hapur

At least nine people were killed and 19 others suffered injuries after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh`s Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

People who sustained injuries during the explosion have been shifted to the hospital and are being taken care of, the police said.

“Total 19 injured, 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening..." Hapur DM Medha Roopam told news agency ANI.

She added, "A committee will be formed. Forensic team finding out what chemical has been retrieved (in the explosion at the manufacturing factory)."

Multiple fire tenders have reached the spot and police have been investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “heart-wrenching" and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible help: PM," the PMO tweeted.

Besides, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and asked officials to extend all help to the families of the deceased.

“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the CM's office tweeted.