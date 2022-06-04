Patna: ASI unearths 2,000-year-old brick walls believed to be of Kushan age

Photo: ASI Patna Circle

The Patna circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has dug up remnants of brick walls, which officials believe could be at least 2,000-year-old, at the site of a pond rejuvenation work in Kumrahar area.

Goutami Bhattacharya, the superintending archaeologist of ASI-Patna circle, said that the officials discovered the remains of the walls as digging work was underway on Thursday at Kumrahar - 6 km to the east of Patna Railway Station - where relics of the Mauryan empire had been found in the past.

"The ASI is rejuvenating the protected pond as part of the Centre's 'Mission Amrit Sarovar' initiative. The brick walls inside the pond are a significant find. A team of ASI experts is analysing the archaeological importance of the walls,” Bhattacharya told PTI.

It appears that these bricks belong to the Kushan age that ruled over most of the northern Indian subcontinent, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia from circa AD 30 to circa 375, but any conclusion can be drawn only after a detailed analysis, she said.

"We have also informed our senior officials at the ASI headquarters in New Delhi about the discovery," she stated.

The ASI-Patna is rejuvenating all eleven protected water bodies in Bihar in line with the Centre's 'Mission Amrit Sarovar' initiative.

