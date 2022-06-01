UP officer Rinkoo Rahee, shot 7 times for exposing scam, clears UPSC exam

Photo: Twitter

A PCS officer in Uttar Pradesh, who was shot seven times after he exposed a corruption case, cleared the UPSC civil services exam (CSE) on Monday, May 30.

Rinkoo Singh Rahee ranked 683 in one of the toughest exams in India in his last attempt. Rahee is a provincial civil service (PCS) officer from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Currently, he is an officer in the state Social Welfare department.

A 2007-batch officer, Rahee unearthed an 83-crore scholarship scam during the course of his work in Muzaffarnagar in 2008.

Eight men were charged and four were sentenced to 10 years in jail. Later, the mafia involved shot him seven times which left him on the brink of death. He was also shot in his face which was disfigured and he also lost his sight and hearing.

READ | UPSC CSE 2021: Meet Samyak Jain, visually-impaired JNU alumnus who bagged AIR 7

Interestingly, as director of a state-run IAS coaching centre, he has taught civil services aspirants for years.

"My students kept telling me to take the UPSC exam. It was because of their prodding that I did it," Rinkoo Rahee told reporters.

He said he found it difficult to take time out for his studies, but he was determined.

"For me, public interest is important. If there is ever a clash between self-interest and public interest, I will choose public interest," Rahee said.