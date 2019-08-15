US, Russia congratulate India on Independence Day; call New Delhi a 'global power' with high authority

Congratulatory messages have been sent from the US and Russia on India's Independence Day, with the US calling India a global power with which it has 'close ties' and Russia saying New Delhi enjoys authority in the international arena.

While talking about the "shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "The United States and India have long enjoyed close ties of friendship since the US supported India’s Independence 72 years ago."

He added, "Over the past two decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership, and we now cooperate on a range of important issues, from defense and counterterrorism, to freedom of navigation and cutting-edge science, including in space."

Pompeo who was on a 3-day India visit earlier this year reiterated that "The United States and India are great democracies, global powers, and good friends".

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent an Independence day message to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin, in his letter to the Indian leadership, said New Delhi "enjoys high authority in the international arena" and "Russian-Indian relations are dynamically developed in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership"

He said, India-Russia joint effort "fully meets the interests of people of our countries and goes in line with the task of ensuring stability and security in Asia and the entire world"

PM Modi will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok next month for the Eastern Economic Forum.