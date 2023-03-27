UP man faces Wildlife Protection Act charges after rescuing, caring for Sarus crane

Photo: Akhilesh Yadav/Twitter

Officials from the Forest Department have alleged that they have filed a complaint against a man from Uttar Pradesh who rescued a Sarus crane and cared for it for a year.

On March 21, authorities from the Forest department came and took away the crane that had become part of Arif Khan Gurjar's family in the Mandkha village in Amethi district.

After being removed from its native habitat, the bird was relocated to Rae Bareli's Samaspur sanctuary.

The department notified Arif Khan Gurjar on Saturday that he must make a statement on April 4 at the office of the Gauriganj divisional forest officer.

Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (Gauriganj) Ranvir Singh issued a notification stating that he had been charged for violating the Wildlife Protection Act.

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, gave a press conference the day after the incident in which he denounced the Forest department's behaviour and obliquely questioned whether any official had the bravery to take away the peacocks from the Prime Minister's house.

Arif Khan Gurjar shared the dais with the outgoing chief minister, but he kept silent during their time there.

Once Arif Khan Gurjar became famous for his "relationship" with a bird, Mr Yadav paid him a visit. Pictures of him and Arif Khan Gurjar's pet bird were posted on social media.

Divisional Forest Officer DN Singh responded to Mr Yadav's allegations by saying, "Whatever action has been taken is with Arif's consent." The authority affirmed that the birds always flock together. Several worried for its safety since it seemed to be surviving on its own.

Mr. Yadav said the crane disappeared on Thursday and was found by several neighbours the next day. But, the forest service has previously refuted the report.

(With PTI inputs)