Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

UP man faces Wildlife Protection Act charges after rescuing, caring for Sarus crane

In order to allow the bird to live in its natural habitat, it has been transferred to Samaspur sanctuary in Rae Bareli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

UP man faces Wildlife Protection Act charges after rescuing, caring for Sarus crane
Photo: Akhilesh Yadav/Twitter

Officials from the Forest Department have alleged that they have filed a complaint against a man from Uttar Pradesh who rescued a Sarus crane and cared for it for a year.

On March 21, authorities from the Forest department came and took away the crane that had become part of Arif Khan Gurjar's family in the Mandkha village in Amethi district.

After being removed from its native habitat, the bird was relocated to Rae Bareli's Samaspur sanctuary.

The department notified Arif Khan Gurjar on Saturday that he must make a statement on April 4 at the office of the Gauriganj divisional forest officer.

Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (Gauriganj) Ranvir Singh issued a notification stating that he had been charged for violating the Wildlife Protection Act.

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, gave a press conference the day after the incident in which he denounced the Forest department's behaviour and obliquely questioned whether any official had the bravery to take away the peacocks from the Prime Minister's house.

Arif Khan Gurjar shared the dais with the outgoing chief minister, but he kept silent during their time there.

Once Arif Khan Gurjar became famous for his "relationship" with a bird, Mr Yadav paid him a visit. Pictures of him and Arif Khan Gurjar's pet bird were posted on social media.

Divisional Forest Officer DN Singh responded to Mr Yadav's allegations by saying, "Whatever action has been taken is with Arif's consent." The authority affirmed that the birds always flock together. Several worried for its safety since it seemed to be surviving on its own.

Also, READ: Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s ‘romantic’ chats with women, kisses over video calls surface

Mr. Yadav said the crane disappeared on Thursday and was found by several neighbours the next day. But, the forest service has previously refuted the report.

(With PTI inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Abhay Hanjura, left high-paying job to sell meat, built Rs 1,000 crore business in just 6 years
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.