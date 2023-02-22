Search icon
UP Budget 2023: Petrol, diesel to get cheaper in Uttar Pradesh? Know what CM Yogi Adityanath said

UP CM Yogi Adityanath talked about how the petrol prices in Uttar Pradesh are cheaper across the country, and how they can further decrease this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government announced the UP Budget 2023 for the upcoming financial year, with many new infrastructural projects and developmental deals in the works which will ultimately lead to a decreased cost of living for the residents of UP.

Further, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the state budget and said that the new financial budget of the state presents a model of self-reliance in the near future. The chief minister further added that this budget, totalling over ₹6,90,000 crores, is the largest ever. 

In a post-budget press conference, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “In line with the vision of prime minister Narendra Modi, this budget for the financial year 2023-2024 will prove to be a milestone in making Uttar Pradesh an economy of $1 trillion within the next 5 years.”

One of the most significant announcements during the budget was that the petrol and diesel prices in the state are likely to get cheaper. CM Yogi hinted at the fact that the petrol and diesel rates in Uttar Pradesh can go lower this year.

Saying that UP petrol prices are the lowest across the country, the chief minister said, “Without imposing any additional tax on the public, we reduced the excise duty tax on petrol and diesel. Gave relief to the public from inflation. Petrol-diesel within the state is cheaper than any other state of the country.”

This means that in the upcoming months, the commuters in Uttar Pradesh can expect another relief when it comes to petrol and diesel rates. As on February 21, the petrol prices in UP are Rs 96.79 per litre, while the diesel rates stand at Rs 89.96 per litre.

Apart from the petrol and diesel prices, CM Yogi talked about how UP cities will be transformed through the new budget, with Ayodhya being developed as a “modal solar city”, and new planetariums and science centres being constructed in Agra and Varanasi.

READ | UP Budget: Noida Film City, Jhansi-Chitrakoot Expressway, Bundelkhand defence corridor, 21 airports announced

