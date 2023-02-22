UP Budget: Noida Film City, Jhansi-Chitrakoot Expressway, Bundelkhand defence corridor, 21 airports announced

Noida news: The finance minister has set an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the state's budget in the UP Assembly on Wednesday, wherein he highlighted the Yogi Adityanath government's unwavering focus on enhancing the state's infrastructure projects. He said the state has earmarked Rs 21,159 crore for the construction of roads and bridges. This includes Rs 6,209 crore for maintenance.

The budget also made allocations worth Rs 1,050 crore for the CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Rs 4,032 crore for destitute widows. Tablets and smartphones will be doled out to eligible students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. Rs 3,600 crore has been earmarked for this purpose. Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on roads to religious places under the Dharmarth Marg programme.

The finance minister has set an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore and the creation of 20 thousand jobs in the next 5 years under the new Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022.

According to reports, a total of 21 airports will be started this financial year -- 16 domestic and five international airports.

The government has earmarked Rs 235 crore for the link road between Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Rs 2,538 crore have been earmarked for the broadening of highways across the state.

Rs 200 crore will be built to make an industrial corridor on both sides of the Gorakhpur link expressways.

The Gorakhpur-Purvanchal link expressway: He informed that 56 percent work of the link road is finished. He said the Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj is under construction at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore.

He also announced a defence corridor worth Rs 500 crore along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

He also announced Noida International Film City on the Yamuna Expressway. Rs 10000 crore will be invested in the film city.

With inputs from PTI