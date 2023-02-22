Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

UP Budget: Noida Film City, Jhansi-Chitrakoot Expressway, Bundelkhand defence corridor, 21 airports announced

UP Budget news: According to reports, a total of 21 airports will be started this financial year

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

UP Budget: Noida Film City, Jhansi-Chitrakoot Expressway, Bundelkhand defence corridor, 21 airports announced
Noida news: The finance minister has set an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the state's budget in the UP Assembly on Wednesday, wherein he highlighted the Yogi Adityanath government's unwavering focus on enhancing the state's infrastructure projects. He said the state has earmarked Rs 21,159 crore for the construction of roads and bridges. This includes Rs 6,209 crore for maintenance.

The budget also made allocations worth Rs 1,050 crore for the CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Rs 4,032 crore for destitute widows. Tablets and smartphones will be doled out to eligible students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. Rs 3,600 crore has been earmarked for this purpose. Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on roads to religious places under the Dharmarth Marg programme.

The finance minister has set an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore and the creation of 20 thousand jobs in the next 5 years under the new Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022.

According to reports, a total of 21 airports will be started this financial year -- 16 domestic and five international airports.

The government has earmarked Rs 235 crore for the link road between Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Rs 2,538 crore have been earmarked for the broadening of highways across the state.

Rs 200 crore will be built to make an industrial corridor on both sides of the Gorakhpur link expressways.

The Gorakhpur-Purvanchal link expressway: He informed that 56 percent work of the link road is finished. He said the Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj is under construction at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore.

He also announced a defence corridor worth Rs 500 crore along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

He also announced Noida International Film City on the Yamuna Expressway. Rs 10000 crore will be invested in the film city.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.