Uddhav Thackeray resigns: What's next for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs?

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs | Photo: PTI

Bharat Gogawale, one of the rebels Shiv Sena MLAs on Wednesday night said that they will hold a meeting at a five-star hotel in Goa where they are staying for the night and discuss their next steps in the wake of the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A chartered flight carrying the breakaway MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night from Guwahati.

From the airport, they headed to the hotel in Dona Paula in special buses.

"It is not like we are very happy with the decision of Uddhav Thackeray stepping down as the CM. We are heading towards our hotel. Once we reach there, we will discuss the issue and decide our next steps. He (Thackeray) tried to convince us," Gogawale said.

The rebel MLAs arrived at the Dabolim airport by a chartered flight and headed towards a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji in special buses. Airport sources stated that the chartered flight landed at the airport at 9.45 PM.

Meanwhile, celebrations in the BJP camp started as Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the Chief Minister's post. In a video, BJP leaders were seen distributing sweets and shouting slogans at Mumbai's Taj hotel. At the centre of it, all was Devendra Fadnavis, who met the Governor last evening and set off the end game.

