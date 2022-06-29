Here's what Uddhav Thackeray said while resigning as Maharashtra CM

Photo: Reuters

In a stunning development, anticipated for days, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced he is stepping down from his post. The announcement came after Shiv Sena lost its Supreme Court plea against Thursday’s floor test in Maharashtra Assembly.

‘Not interested in the number game’

While announcing his resignation, Thackeray said he was not interested “in playing the numbers' game”. Not just the CM post, Thackeray also quit from his position as a Member of Legislative Council (MLA).

"I don't want to get into the numbers' game. It would be shameful for me to see if even one of my own party colleagues stands against me," he said.

‘Do not protest, allow rebel MLAs to return’

In the same webcast, Thackeray also made an appeal to his party workers to remain calm and not to take the streets in protest. He also told them to allow rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to return to the city.

"Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of chief minister," he said.

‘No regrets’

Uddhav Thackeray said he had no regret about leaving the post of CM.

‘Those expected to ditch, stood by me’

Thackeray said that his MVA allies Congress and NCP did not oppose the decision to change the name of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, a decision made in the evening hours before his resignation. He thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for their support. He however observed that his own people left him but those who were expected to ditch, stood by him.

“Congress leader Ashok Chavan told me that if the rebels want, Congress would get out of the government and extend outside support. Those who were expected to ditch me, stood by me while my own left me," he said.

‘You could have come to me directly’

“What were your problems? Instead of going to Surat and Guwahati, you could have come to me directly and expressed your views," he said.

‘Thank Shiv Sainiks for standing by me’

"I thank Shiv Sainiks for standing by me. Those who grew politically because of Shiv Sena were disgruntled, while those who did not get anything were loyal," he said.

READ | Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray urges Shiv Sainiks to let rebel MLAs return