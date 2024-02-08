Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Goshalkar shot in during Facebook live

Uddhav Sena's leader, Abhishek Goshalkar was shot on Thursday in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporate and the son of ex-MLA, Abhishek Goshalkar was shot on Thursday in Mumbai. He was taken to Karuna Hospital in Borivali, but his condition was serious. The incident occurred a few days after a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at an Eknath Shinde faction leader at a police station in Ulhasnagar. This raises questions about Maharashtra's law and order situation.

Reportedly, the entire act was 'Live streamed' on social media platform, Facebook. Reacting to the incident, party spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "An attempt to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Maharashtra is being made. BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP have completely failed...Nobody seems to be safe now...If a public representative is not safe, what can we say about the common people? Is the government itself creating an atmosphere of fear? Is the opposition being targetted? Sanjay Raut says that this government is nurturing goons. Its living example was seen in Mumbai today...Who will answer this?..."

Abhishek is the son of Vinod Goshalkar, an old-timer of Uddhav's party. He was the chairman of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board.

