Truck, bus drivers continue protest across states against hit-and-run law, block roads

Under the new law, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 06:05 PM IST

The agitation by truck and bus drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents entered the second day on Tuesday. It led to the non-delivery of petroleum products at depots in several states including Maharashtra. People also rushed to petrol pumps amid the fear of fuel shortage. Pictures of motorists queued up at fuel stations in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh surfaced on social media over fears that stocks would run dry soon. 

Petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG cylinders could not be transported to dealers and consumers in various parts of the country. Protestors also blocked roads and highways across states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and MP. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police or any official from the administration can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Earlier, the punishment in such cases was two years in the IPC.

However, a senior government functionary said a driver who accidentally hits a person and subsequently informs police or takes the victim to the nearest hospital will not be prosecuted under the stringent provision of the recently enacted BNS.

READ | DNA Explainer: What is new hit-and-run law that has led to nationwide protests by truck drivers?

All India Motor & Goods Transport Association President, Rajendra Kapoor said "Our only demand from the govt is that the decision should have been taken after having consultations with our stakeholders. There was no discussion with anyone on this, and no one was asked about this. There should have been prior meetings and consultations."

(With inputs from agencies)

