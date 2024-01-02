DNA Explainer: What is new hit-and-run law that has led to nationwide protests by truck drivers?

Videos and images across social media platforms showed massive traffic jams and long queues at petrol pumps that caused concerns about fuel shortages.

The year 2024 kicked off with widespread chaos in many cities as truck drivers launched a three-day protest against the new hit-and-run law. Videos and images across social media platforms showed massive traffic jams and long queues at petrol pumps that caused concerns about fuel shortages, and led people into panic-buying.

The Transport Association and drivers staged a protest against the new law in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Members of an organisation representing the drivers also staged a protest on the streets of Bhopal at the Board Office intersection.

A similar protest also broke out in the Chhattisgarh capital, Raipur, where bus drivers staged a demonstration against the new central law.

According to ANI, the ongoing strike has impacted the movement of about 1,000 buses across Chhattisgarh.

Why the protests?

Private transport operators claim the law discourages drivers and may lead to unjust punishments.

Protesting truck drivers argue that the new law is harsh against larger vehicles. They also express fears of potential mob violence against drivers transporting the injured to hospitals.

What does the new law state?

In the Winter Session of Parliament, the Union Government passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023.

The truck drivers are opposing the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a criminal code replacing the Indian Penal Code, which has increased the penalty for road accidents to a maximum of 10 years.

"Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine," states the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Previously, the Indian Penal Code imposed a maximum 2-year jail term for accidentally causing a death in a road accident.