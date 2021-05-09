Total lockdown extended in Delhi till May 17, metro services closed - What's open, what's shut

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief MInister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 9) decided to extend lockdown in the national capital till 5 AM, May 17 (Monday).

The chief minister also announced that Delhi Metro services will remain suspended during this period. CM Kejriwal said that lockdown has helped in controlling the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. "In the last 2-3 days, the positivity rate has come down to 23% from 35%," he said.

What's allowed, what's not allowed:

- The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said in its order that there shall be an extension of curfew on the movement of individuals in the NCT of Delhi till 5 am on May 17.

- There will be a complete prohibition of the marriage ceremony in public places. The marriage, however, may be organised in Court or homes in which no more than 20 people will be allowed to participate.

- All essential services will remain open.