Top News of the Day | Jan 26, 2020: Several firsts this Republic Day parade, India beats New Zealand in 2nd ODI and more

Here are the top news of the day Sunday, January 26, 2020

In top news of the day on Sunday, January 26, 2020, people across India today celebrated the momentous occasion of the 71st Republic Day for India. The parade at Delhi's Rajpath saw several firsts this year. From women bikers of CRPF performing daredevils stunts to PM Narendra Modi paying his respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, it was a day when the country witnesses a break from traditions. Check out highlights from the Republic Day celebrations, from IAF fighters showing off their military prowess to women daredevils.

However, even amid all the high-security measures on the 71st Republic Day, five low-intensity bomb blasts shook parts of upper Assam in the early hours of Sunday. Three of these occurred in Dibrugarh, while the other two occurred in Tinsukia and Charaideo. Soon after the police launched an investigation into the matter, the banned separatist outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The Padma Awards 2020, announced on Saturday, is also one that is being talked about. This year, the Padma Vibhushan has been awarded to seven people, the Padma Bhushan to 16 individuals and the Padma Shree to 118 people for their "outstanding achievements and distinguished services in their respective fields". Among the Padma Bhushan recipients is PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who on Sunday dedicated his Padma Bhushan to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as he posed with a copy of the Constitution on the Republic Day.

In world news, the Coronavirus scare continues to dominate headlines, as the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in China spread to other parts of the world and managed to claim, as of now, the lives of 56 people and infected 2000 people. China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the virus and death toll of 56, state broadcaster of the country reported.

From the world of sports news, India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I. Team India cruised to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I match at the Eden Park in Auckland. With this victory, the Men In Blue has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

In the Australian Open, Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic on Sunday knocked out Argentina's Diego to reach the quarter-finals of the annual tennis tournament. Novak defeated Diego 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to win the match, absolutely outclassing Schwartzman to secure his spot in the quarter-final of the tournament.

In news from the entertainment sphere, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and others greeted their fans on social media to mark the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Bollywood celebrities made sure that they wish their fans and give them a glimpse into their Republic Day celebrations. Have a look here:

Looking into Bollywood Box Office records, Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga' showed a tremendous 110% growth in its Day 2 Box Office Collection. This is especially remarkable since the film released on January 24 and even though it has been receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike, the sports drama did not impress with its first day collections.

