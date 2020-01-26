Australian Open: Novak Djokovic knocks out Diego Schwartzman to reach quarter-finals

Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic advanced to the next round of the ongoing Australia Open on Sunday (January 26).

Djokovic absolutely outclassed Argentina's Diego Schwartzman to secure his spot in the quarter-final of the tournament.

The world number two completely overpowered his Argentine opponent and secured the match in straight sets.

Novak defeated Diego 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to win the match.

The 32-year-old is set to take on Canada's Milos Raonic, who breezed past Marin Cilic by 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 earlier today.

Later in the day, Swiss star Roger Federer will face Marton Fucsovics in the competition.