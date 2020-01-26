Assam: Banned separatist organisation ULFA-I claims responsibility for bomb blasts on Republic Day

Soon after five explosions in Assam rocked the country amid high-security measures on the 71st Republic Day, the banned separatist outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) on Sunday claimed responsibility for the blasts.

On the early hours of Sunday morning, five low-intensity blasts shook upper Assam. Three of these occurred in Dibrugarh, while the other two occurred in Tinsukia and Charaideo. Soon after launching an investigation into the matter, the Assam Police had expressed suspicions that the explosions may have been conducted by ULFA-I.

"An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this," ANI DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant had said, adding, "We suspect ULFA, preliminary investigation is indicating towards that. The investigation is underway."

According to reports, the terrorist organisation had earlier issued a call for a 'general strike' on Sunday and asked citizens to abstain from taking part in Republic Day celebrations.

A statement issued by Abhijeet Asom, chairman of the banned group, had asked the people to register their protest against the ‘colonial rule in Assam’ and to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), local media outlet Guwahati Plus had reported earlier last week.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incidents of terror. "Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our government will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book," he had tweeted.

The ULFA(I), led by self-styled army chief Paresh Baruah, is a separatist organisation seeking to establish an independent state of Assam with armed struggle in the Assam insurgency movements. The government of India had banned the outfit in 1990.