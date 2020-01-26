Novel Coronavirus: Death toll in China reaches 56, around 2,000 affected

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in China which has spread to other parts of the world has claimed the lives of 56 people and infected 2000 people.

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the virus and death toll of 56, state broadcaster of the country reported.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, health authorities in China's capital Beijing asked people to salute using a traditional cupped-hand gesture instead of shaking hands to prevent the spreading of the disease. The advice was sent to the people through a text message on their mobile phones.

China's President Xi Jinping said that the country is facing a "grave situation". In the wake of the outbreak of the deadly virus, the Chinese government on Thursday put on lockdown two cities - Wuhan and Huanggang - in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Both cities fall under Central China's Hubei province with Wuhan being the ground zero of 2019-nCoV.

The steps to put the most affected cities have been taken amid fears that the spread of the virus will increase as a large number of people travel home during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year which began on Saturday.

All outbound flights from Wuhan have been suspended with several regional and international airlines announcing a temporary suspension of flights to and from the city believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

The virus is said to have originated in a seafood market in Whan, a Chinese city, illegally selling wildlife.

Meanwhile, many major international airports have also issued an alert regarding novel coronavirus, with passengers arriving from China, including Hong Kong, to be screened on arrival.

2019-nCoV, a strain of coronavirus, has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia. It is also spread by patient to patient respiratory transmission of the disease.