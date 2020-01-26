PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig dedicates Padma Bhushan to people of Jammu and Kashmir

Headlines

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

Ben Stokes breaks Dhoni's record, becomes first captain to achieve this feat

Flood in Delhi is unlikely, but govt is prepared: CM Arvind Kejriwal amid heavy rains

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Ashes 2023: Interesting records that were broken in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

Most expensive housing societies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

Bollywood actresses who worked during pregnancy

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Karnataka elections 2023: Priyank Kharge, the potential gamechanger in the CM race | Know about him

Odisha Train Accident: Restoration work in full swing, normal operations soon

Atul, Eijaz, Priya talk about getting affected by hatred and trolling | City of Dreams 3

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

This film has biggest opening for horror film in India post-pandemic and it's not Bhediya, Roohi, Phone Bhoot

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Homeindia

india

PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig dedicates Padma Bhushan to people of Jammu and Kashmir

Baig, a founder-member of the PDP, has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to "public affairs".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 26, 2020, 04:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

"This award has not been conferred upon me but it is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Baig, a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of the erstwhile state, said. 

Baig is also a former Lok Sabha member and hails from north Kashmir.

"There can never be any referendum in J&K. Pakistan PM Imran Khan & the US president are asking for autonomy to J&K. It means they've accepted that J&K is an integral part of India...We demand that J&K should be given what the Constitution gives us," he said. 

This was the first Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 last year. 

Baig, a founder-member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to "public affairs".

There were total of 16 people who have been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. 

Baig, a founder leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was one of the few politicians in Kashmir was not detained by the government even as the entire top leadership of the party, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was put under preventive detention after abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

He has also been critical of Ms Mufti after she took over the reins of the party following her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's death.

Besides Mehbooba, top leadership of the National Conference, including two other former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah - have also been under detention since August last year. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vicky Kaushal had 'reservations' about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'It's not always about revival of big screen business'

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

OCD: How to manage obsessive-compulsive disorder?

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh reacts to Cyrus Broacha's breakdown in BB OTT 2: 'I have experienced panic attacks'

HDFC Bank hikes loan costs, raises MCLR by 15 basis points

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE