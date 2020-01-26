PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig dedicates Padma Bhushan to people of Jammu and Kashmir

Baig, a founder-member of the PDP, has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to "public affairs".

"This award has not been conferred upon me but it is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Baig, a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of the erstwhile state, said.

Baig is also a former Lok Sabha member and hails from north Kashmir.

"There can never be any referendum in J&K. Pakistan PM Imran Khan & the US president are asking for autonomy to J&K. It means they've accepted that J&K is an integral part of India...We demand that J&K should be given what the Constitution gives us," he said.

This was the first Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

There were total of 16 people who have been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

He has also been critical of Ms Mufti after she took over the reins of the party following her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's death.

Besides Mehbooba, top leadership of the National Conference, including two other former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah - have also been under detention since August last year.