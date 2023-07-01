Tomato prices to stabilise in next 15 days, says Centre

A senior government official has announced that tomato prices are expected to decrease in the next 15 days due to increased supplies from tomato-producing areas. The prices, which had risen to over Rs 100 per kg in major cities, are anticipated to return to normal levels within a month.

During a media briefing, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh, stated that tomato prices in the national capital would immediately decrease due to improved supplies from the districts of Solan and Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh.

Singh explained that the increase in tomato prices is a recurring phenomenon that happens every year at this time. Seasonality affects the price cycle of agricultural commodities in every country, and June marks the peak for tomato prices.

The secretary also highlighted the challenges associated with tomatoes, including their perishability and vulnerability to weather conditions, which have been exacerbated by climate change. These factors often lead to disruptions in tomato supplies, especially over long distances.

Singh further mentioned that the periods from June to August and October to November typically experience lower tomato production, resulting in significant price increases.

Although Singh acknowledged the complexity of the issue, he assured that the government is actively addressing it and seeking solutions to ensure a consistent supply of tomatoes throughout the year. As part of this effort, a Grand Tomato Challenge has been launched to gather ideas from students and industry stakeholders regarding primary processing, storage, and valorization of tomatoes.

According to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price of tomatoes across India on 30 June was Rs 56.58 per kg, with the most commonly observed price being Rs 100 per kg and the maximum price reaching Rs 123 per kg.

In specific cities, the retail price of tomatoes is Rs 80 per kg in Delhi, Rs 48 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 105 per kg in Kolkata, and Rs 88 per kg in Chennai. In Bengaluru, the price is Rs 54 per kg, while in Bhopal and Lucknow, it is Rs 100 per kg. Shimla records Rs 80 per kg, Bhubaneshwar Rs 98 per kg, and Raipur Rs 99 per kg.