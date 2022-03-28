This Indian state is now Covid-free with zero active cases

Arunachal Pradesh became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the lone active COVID patient in Lohit district recovering from the disease, a senior health official said.

The caseload in the northeastern state remained at 64,484, while the total number of recoveries stood at 64,188, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

The death toll in the state stood at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded during the period, the SSO said. The recovery rate was at 99.54 per cent.

Over 12.68 lakh samples have been tested for the infection so far, including 111 on Saturday, Jampa said.

READ | No power cuts! Here's how India plans to execute 'Har Ghar Bijli' in next 5 years

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,58,536 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines in the state.