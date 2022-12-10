Telangana shocker: 100 men barge in woman dentist’s home to kidnap her; harrowing incident caught on camera

Screengrab from Telangana kidnapping viral video

In a shocking incident in Telangana, the parents of a dentist alleged that around 100 men barged inside their home and forcibly took away their daughter from inside her bedroom. Her parents further reported that they vandalised the house, and the police refused to help.

The video and visuals of the harrowing incident started doing rounds on social media, and it was found that the incident took place in the Ranga Reddy area of Telangana, and the girl allegedly kidnapped from her home is a 24-year-old dentist.

The visuals from the incident show hoards of men rushing inside a house while some on the streets were vandalizing the car of the family. Further, the men can be seen beating up who appears to be the father of the girl. The parents have since filed a police complaint but no action has been taken, they said.

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y'day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away & vandalised the house. Police say, case registered & probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

As per recent reports, Vaishali, the female dentist, was safely rescued by the police after an hours-long operation was conducted to nab the assailants. A case against the accused has been registered and some of the kidnappers have been arrested.

The family has named a man named Naveen Reddy as the prime accused of the kidnapping. The parents of Vaishali said that Reddy had been forcing her to marry him, and had been threatening to kidnap her through a mob if she shoots down his advances.

As per the police reports, Naveen owns a café right opposite Vaishali’s home. The café was soon vandalised and demolished by Vaishali’s parents after she was abducted. Naveen also claimed that he was married to the victim, while she denied the reports.

Naveen had led the workers from his café inside Vaishali’s house, claiming that his “wife” had refused to live with him and he needs to bring her home. Naveen also claimed that he had brought her a car in an effort to woo her.

