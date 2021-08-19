Telangana government to vaccinate entire Hyderabad city in 10-15 days for COVID-19

All states are competing in a race to become the first to be fully vaccinated in the country and the government of Telangana is working really hard to make it happen and it claims that in another 10-15 days the entire state will be vaccinated. The government made the announcement on Thursday (August 19).

As part of this effort, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday addressed a workshop held at the Secretariat, attended by Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Collectors of four districts and many other officials.

The Chief Secretary suggested that the GHMC, health officials, and field staff work in close coordination to make all the colonies in the city 100 per cent vaccinated. The medical and municipal staff has been ordered to survey every household and map up the eligible people over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, and that the exercise be carried out in mission mode.

Somesh Kumar said there was a good response to the mobile vaccination programme in the GHMC. In the same manner, he said, teams should be formed on a colony-wise basis with manpower and material to vaccinate all those who were yet to be vaccinated.

Earlier, the Director of Public Health stated that 1.65 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the state. He said 56 per cent of the people received at least the first dose while 34 per cent have received both doses.

According to him, 90 per cent of the beneficiaries in the GHMC area have received at least the first dose.