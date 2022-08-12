Search icon
"ED, CBI can set up offices at my house if..": Tejashwi Yadav takes jibe at BJP over handling of central agencies

Tejashwi alleged that the BJP is using investigative agencies to seek political revenge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:21 AM IST

A day after taking oath as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday fired a shot at the central government, inviting probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax Department to open an office inside his Patna residence and investigate whatever they want.

"We have no objection with it," Yadav said during his Delhi visit to take the blessings of his father Lalu Prasad.

"We want the ED, CBI, and Income Tax to open offices inside my house. Still, what can I do if they do not find peace? We have no objections to whatever they want to probe against us "Tejashwi made the remarks earlier in the day while speaking to reporters in the national capital.

Tejashwi alleged that the BJP is using investigative agencies to seek political revenge. He also said that he has always fought against the central government to get the dues of Bihar. Incidentally, Tejashwi worked as Bihar Deputy CM from 2015 to 2017.

“During my 18-month tenure as a deputy chief minister of Bihar, there was not a single charge of corruption on me. We have 18 ministers under the RJD quota and none of them were involved in any kind of corruption case,” Tejashwi said.

"BJP has only one modus operandi to create fear through CBI, ED, Income Tax and if any leader ready is ready for horse-trading, fix the rate and buy it," Tejashwi said.

"After the formation of a new government in Bihar, it brings a smile to the faces of common people not only in the cities but in villages, Panchayats, and blocks. We are committed to forming a government with the motive of 'Dawai, Sichai, Padhai, Kamai, Sunwai, and Karwayi'. Once the government passes the vote of trust in the Bihar assembly, we will give jobs to every hand in Bihar," he asserted.

Tejashwi was sworn in as the state's deputy chief minister on Wednesday, a day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed a new coalition with the JDU-RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

