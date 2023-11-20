Headlines

Meet Emmett Shear, new CEO of OpenAI that’s worth over Rs 240000 crore, he used to work for…

Fired by OpenAI, Sam Altman set to join this tech giant to lead advanced AI team

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu granted bail in Skill Development case

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Emmett Shear, new CEO of OpenAI that’s worth over Rs 240000 crore, he used to work for…

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Upgrade your bathroom with stylish and functional accessories available on Amazon

Air pollution: 5 teas to treat sore throat

UFO sightings in India

7 Home-made and simple pre-workout drinks to boost energy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

HomeIndia

India

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu granted bail in Skill Development case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court converted Naidu's four-week interim medical bail into absolute bail and ordered the former chief minister's release on regular bail.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case. The court converted Naidu's four-week interim medical bail into absolute bail and ordered the former chief minister's release on regular bail.

"The interim bail granted to A37 (Naidu) dated October 31 is made absolute, and the petitioner (Naidu) is ordered to be released on regular bail on the bail bond already furnished by him," the court said in its order.
However, the interim bail conditions such as refraining from making any public comments related to the Skill Development Corporation scam case or organising or participating in public rallies and meetings will continue to be in force till November 28.

The High Court said these conditions will be relaxed from November 29. Further, the court directed Naidu to produce his medical reports to the Special Court in Vijayawada on or before November 28 instead of submitting them to the Superintendent of Rajamahendravaram central prison.

READ | Indian Air Force scrambles 2 Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal

Earlier on November 16, following lengthy arguments in this case by Additional Advocate General (AAG) P Sudhakar Reddy for the Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra on behalf of Naidu, the court reserved its judgement. Naidu recently underwent cataract surgery at L V Prasad Hospital in Hyderabad.

He was arrested on September 9 and released on interim medical bail on October 31, which is now made regular. Naidu was arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian Air Force scrambles 2 Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal

When Bollywood predicted India beating Australia in final: India's worst sports film was huge flop; starred Kohli, Rohit

This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

'Wish he were as good...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan's remarks ahead of World Cup final go viral

Upgrade your bathroom with stylish and functional accessories available on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE