7 killed, 24 injured in Surat's chemical factory fire: Police

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

India

7 killed, 24 injured in Surat's chemical factory fire: Police

The collector said 24 people who were injured in the incident are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

A day after a major fire engulfed a chemical manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Surat city, bodies of seven missing workers were recovered from the premises in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Out of the seven persons found dead at the chemical manufacturing unit of Aether Industries Ltd in the Sachin industrial area of the city, one was an employee of the company while six others were working on contract, Surat Collector Ayush Oak said.

"During a search operation in the factory premises, officials found bodies of seven workers who went missing after the fire which engulfed the plant on Wednesday," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Divyesh Patel (company employee), Santosh Vishwakarma, Sanat Kumar Mishra, Dharmendra Kumar, Ganesh Prasad, Sunil Kumar and Abhishek Singh.

The collector said 24 people who were injured in the incident are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.

The fire broke out at the chemical plant at around 2 am on Wednesday following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it, Surat in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek earlier said.

As many as 15 fire tenders were engaged in the fire-fighting operation for nine hours to bring the blaze under control.

In a statement dated November 29 and submitted to stock exchanges, the company said, "...We hereby inform that an incident of fire was reported at manufacturing site of the company at Plot No. 8203, GIDC Sachin, Surat, today early morning around 01:50 Hrs." 

Injuries to approximately 25 people have been reported, it said.

