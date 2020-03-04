SPO, civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Two persons including a Special Police Officer (SPO) were killed during an encounter between the security force and a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A civilian was also killed after being caught in the crossfires.

According to Zee Media sources, the civilian, a local shopkeeper, was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries later.

The encounter began after a police party was attacked by terrorists in the Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir this evening.

A group of heavily armed terrorists opened fire upon the police party near Warpora Police check post.

“In the incident, an SPO died on the spot while another policeman got injured and a civilian also sustained bullet wounds and later died on the way to a hospital. While the injured cop is being treated in hospital," a J&K Police officer said.

The officer said that the entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Another encounter began in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Reports said that the militants opened fire upon the patrolling party of army’s 50 RR. The forces retaliated while intensifying the search operation near a nullah adjacent to an under-construction building. The area falls between Dooniwari and Zinpora.

Sources said that additional reinforcement has been rushed to the area to find out the hiding militants.