Social distancing not maintained in these parts of Delhi

Despite repeated warnings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of the national capital, people are still not following social distancing in certain areas of Delhi.

On Sunday, the residents of Jama Masjid were shopping for essentials without maintaining social distancing.

"People are only going out to purchase essentials; the police are patrolling the area continuously. No one is going out to just roam around for fun," ANI quoted a resident as saying.

"The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid also makes announcements regularly requesting people to not venture out of their house," the resident added.

Yesterday, migrant workers gathered in large numbers at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages. They walked to the bus terminal on foot from different parts of the city.

As the lockdown put their livelihoods on halt, these workers decided to leave the place of their employment for their native homes, most of them on a journey on foot of hundreds of kilometers. In Delhi, many of these men and women, with their bags on their heads and backs and some having babies clung to their arms, were seen waiting in long queues to board buses at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal.

Some of these people had no money or no food.

While the stories at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for the past few days had been of men, women, and children walking on an empty stomach to their homes, it was different on Saturday after news spread that the UP government had arranged 1,000 buses to ferry them home.

On Sunday morning, these overcrowded buses continued to carry people to different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The decision to deploy buses was taken after lakhs of these workers were seen stranded on highways and inter-state bus terminus or walking home on foot.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly urged migrant workers to stay back, saying that sufficient arrangements have been made for all. He also pointed out that the entire point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide lockdown was to stop people from travelling, stating that migration could cause coronavirus cases to rise.

He also informed that he had organized flying squads that are patrolling every district to distribute food packets to the needy.

"Our flying squads are patrolling in each district and distributing food packets to the needy. From tomorrow the distribution process will be carried out smoothly&food will reach everywhere," Kejriwal said.

"We have built the capacity to feed at least 4 lakh people from today onwards. We are also distributing food in over 500 schools and 238 night shelters," he added.