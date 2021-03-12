Shocking! 44 students test COVID-19 positive at hostel in Maharashtra's Latur

Maharashtra is reeling under a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases. The latest shocking news comes from Maharashtra's Latur city where 44 students of a hostel were tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, a health department official confirmed.

According to the official, last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected with the coronavirus. Students between Class 8 to Class 10 are provided accommodation in this hostel. The hostel is located on the outskirts of the city, close to an English-medium school.

"After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated," the official said.

Latur COVID-19 data

According to health department data, 146 people have tested coronavirus positive in the Latur district during the day.

Of all those who have been tested positive, 91 are residents of areas located within the Latur Municipal Corporation limits.

Forty-one patients recovered from the infection and one patient died due to it on Thursday.

As per the health department official 715 patients have died due to the virus in the district.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a night curfew was imposed in Latur from March 2.

The curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in Latur Municipal Corporation and four municipal councils - Udgir, Ausa, Nilanga, and Ahmedpur.

However, emergency and essential services, goods, and public transport is exempt from the curfew.

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded over 14,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

With a total of 14,317 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, the state's tally rises to 22,66,374.

This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.